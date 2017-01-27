Privacy Policy politicamentecorretto.com - Fri, 1/27: Opening Reception for Flora Interpretations
Fri, 1/27: Opening Reception for Flora Interpretations
Fri, 1/27: Opening Reception for Flora Interpretations

26 Gennaio, 2017
Cordially invites you to attend
the opening reception for
 
Flora Interpretations
An Exhibition Featuring Photo Impressionistic Murals and Abstract Studies on Canvas

by Michael DeSiano


Rich Yellow and Red Tangled (2017), Pigment on Canvas, 30 in x 30 in

Friday, January 27, 2017
6:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
 
Refreshments will be served.
 
212.965.9000
info@ItalianAmericanMuseum.org
 
About the Exhibit:

The widely exhibited Artist, Michael DeSiano presents a solo exhibition that celebrates the beauty, color and essence of flora and flowers with impressionistic and abstract photographic works on canvas. With photographs taken in Italy and the United States he has created works which both please and absorb the viewer. The opening reception for this exhibit is scheduled for Friday, January 27th, 6:30 P.M. at the Italian American Museum. The exhibition will be on display at the Museum through Sunday, February 26th.  A presentation by the artist and discussion of the works will be held in the Museum on Thursday, February 16th at 6:30 P.M.

About the Artist:

Michael DeSiano’s art concentrates on natural and cultivated flora while working with photography, mixed media and painting. He has shown in New York City, and galleries throughout the United States. An advocate and writer on the visual arts, he has published in journals, lectured and presented workshops throughout the United States.  He is the author of "Principles and Elements of Art and Design" and the forthcoming "ACT: Art Creativity and Thinking".

Italian American Museum
155 Mulberry Street
(Corner of Grand and Mulberry Streets)
New York, NY 10013

Invia commento comment Commenti (0 inviato)