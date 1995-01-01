Privacy Policy politicamentecorretto.com - Valerie Pepe
Home | Mappa del sito |

Sezioni

Archivio
Lu Ma Me Gi Ve Sa Do
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Bollettino

Iscriviti alla newsletter: (Settimanale)


  • email Invia un' e-mail ad un amico
  • print Versione stampabile
  • Add to your del.icio.us del.icio.us
  • Digg this story Digg this

Autori

Mondo italiano

image


I nostri link

Numero zero

Scarica i banner

Trattamento privacy

Victor Viglia ad un anno e mezzo

Victor Viglia a due anni


Translator




Data ed ora di accesso alla pagina
-

Home : Cultura, Societa', Sport : Valerie Pepe
  • email Invia un' e-mail ad un amico
  • print Versione stampabile
  • Add to your del.icio.us del.icio.us
  • Digg this story Digg this

Valerie Pepe

Riceviamo e pubblichiamo on 09 Aprile, 2017 08:28:00 | 91 numero letture
Dimensione caratteri Decrease font Enlarge font
image

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cordially invites you to attend a

book presentation and signing for 

Deformed
My Remarkable Life
 
presented by
 
Valerie Pepe
 
Thursday, April 13th, 6:30 PM
 

Cover design by chloeartdesign.com

Light Refreshments Will Be Served

The third child to Emma and Eugene Pepe, Valerie was deformed at birth, the joints in her lower body out of their sockets. The rare condition was called AMC (Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita) and many doctors had never seen anyone who had it. Her parents and extended Italian-American family mobilized. Valerie would have the best medical care and as normal a life as possible. Her life has been more than normal, it has been remarkable.  In her strong, down-to-earth voice, Valerie tells a life-affirming story of achievement, love, medical challenge, spunk, personal emancipation, and devotion to helping others afflicted with AMC.

These days Valerie Pepe commutes to her job as an Associate Staff Analyst for the New York City Housing Authority from Staten Island where she still lives in her childhood neighborhood. She does her needlepoint on the long Access A Ride, reads, writes in her journal or calls her new boyfriend in Mississippi. She hosted the internet radio program, “The Val and Betty Show” from 2010-2012 and is the Chairwoman of the AMC (Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita) Music Festival which raises funds and awareness about her disability. Her essays have appeared in Woman’s World, DStripped Magazines, Snug Harbor and The Staten Island Advance. She has a BA in English from St. John’s University, an MS in Education from St. John’s University, and a Certificate in Creative Writing from New York University. She is featured in a documentary, “The Sweetest Gift: Living with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita,” a film by Margaret Chaidez.

Thursday, April 13th, 6:30 PM

RSVP Code: DF0413

Italian American Museum
155 Mulberry Street
(Corner of Grand and Mulberry Streets)
New York, NY 10013
 
Suggested donation of $10 per person
 
For reservations, please call the
 
Italian American Museum at 212.965.9000,
 
 
or Fax: 347.810.1028
***
 

Designed by Louise Fili, Ltd.

http://www.louisefili.com

***
EARTHQUAKE RELIEF FOR CENTRAL ITALY
Please follow link to donate:
 
***
 
http://www.ItalianAmericanMuseum.org
http://www.IAMGolfClassic.org
https://www.facebook.com/Italian-American-Museum-90138502227/
https://www.instagram.com/italianamericanmuseum/
https://twitter.com/iammuseumnyc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRX8WdG3T0dNwIHzWTViB9w
http://www.youtube.com/user/ourmuseum
 
The Italian American Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization chartered by the Board of Regents of the State of NY.

Invia commento comment Commenti (0 inviato)