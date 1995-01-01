Thursday, 9/7: The Good Don

cordially invites you to attend

a book reading and signing for

The Good Don

by

Richard Mancuso

Thursday, September 7th, 6:30 PM

Light Refreshments Will Be Served

About the Book :

The Good Don is the story of a 1930s Robin Hood and his men who took ownership of the turf between the two bridges.

In 1929, as the Great Depression hit and millions of Americans lost their jobs, Sal Mancuso dropped out of high school to support his family in Manhattan's Lower East Side. His business savvy and determination led to the growth of a shadowy business that would make Sal the provider for dozens of families between the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges and make him a superstar in the neighborhood. Most who knew Sal knew him as Honest Sal, and only decades later as an old man would he share his storied and surprising past with his son.

About the Author :

Rich Mancuso is a retired businessman, political activist, former candidate for the United States Congress and educator, who has been nominated to "Who's Who" among American teachers and educators more than once, was Teacher of the Year five times, and is the recipient of the J.B. Wilson Award for Academic Excellence. As a historian and history teacher, his focus has always been to teach the good, the bad and the ugly of American history. A native of Staten Island, New York, and a graduate of Winona State University, Rich now resides with his family in Evergreen, Colorado.

RSVP Code: GD0907

Italian American Museum

155 Mulberry Street

(Corner of Grand and Mulberry Streets)

New York, NY 10013

Suggested donation of $10 per person

For reservations, please call the

Italian American Museum at 212.965.9000 ,

Email: ItalianAmericanMuseum@gmail.com

or Fax: 347.810.1028

***

