Opening Reception for "Passage" by Yorgos Giotsas

Cordially invites you to attend

the opening reception for

Passage

A conceptual multimedia exhibit on immigration

from Italy to America in the early 20th century

and the surge of immigration into Sicily today

Presented by

Yorgos Giotsas

“Passage” is made possible through the generosity and participation of

The Consulate General of Greece in New York.

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Passage PT, Iron and passport documents, 44x50x15 cm

Refreshments will be served

R.S.V.P.

212.965.9000

info@ItalianAmericanMuseum.org

----

NEWS MEDIA CONTACT:

Joe Carella

Joseph J. Carella Associates Inc.

Public Relations - 212-262-8800

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

IAM PRESENTS ‘PASSAGE,’ ARTIST YORGOS GIOTSAS’

MIXED-MEDIA EXHIBIT ON MIGRATION

The Italian American Museum (155 Mulberry St., 212-965-9000, italianamericanmuseum.org) will present “Passage,” artist Yorgos Giotsas’ mixed-media commentary on immigration, from Sept. 13 through Nov. 12, 2017.

Yorgos uses materials of the earth to bring a tactile feel to his work thus engaging us on the journey. Suitcases made from wire, actual blankets and life vests used by immigrants amidst concrete, stones, sand and sea salt draw the viewer closer to the earth and the humanity of people who risked everything to start a new life.

“Passage” begins with images of Italian immigrants coming to New York in the early 1900’s and continues with heart-wrenching images of hopeful immigrants landing on the shores of Sicily today. He has provided a sensitive narrative via a clever and poignant array of media, devoid of any political commentary.

“Giotsas provides a strong statement on immigration and emigration which forces us all to stop and look at the act of the movement of people in transition,” said IAM President Dr. Joseph V. Scelsa. “He captures both the pain and elation of leaving one’s homeland and settling in a new one.”

A resident of Italy and Greece, Yorgos Giotsas attended classes of painting at the School of Fine Arts in Greece and Graphic Design at Hertfordshire University in the UK. He has lived in London, Istanbul and Athens. Several of his works belong to private and public collections in Greece and elsewhere, including the Museum for Contemporary Art of the 1900s in Monsummano, Italy; the Hungarian Open-Air Museum at Szentendre, Budapest; the Museum Kresow of Lubaczow in Poland; and Queens College and the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

The Italian American Museum is open from noon to 6 PM on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Suggested donation is $10.

Founded in 2001, the Italian American Museum is dedicated to exploring the rich cultural heritage of Italy and Italian Americans by presenting the individual and collective struggles and achievements of Italians and their heirs to the American way of life. The Museum received its provisional charter from the New York State Board of Regents on June 12, 2001 and is a 501(c)(3) organization.

----

Italian American Museum

155 Mulberry Street

(Corner of Grand and Mulberry Streets)

New York, NY 10013

T: 212.965.9000

E: info@ItalianAmericanMuseum.org

F: 347.810.1028

http://www.ItalianAmericanMuseum.org

